The uneveiling of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman will spur more women up – Abu Kansangbata

Accra, April 25, GNA- Mr Abu Kansangbata, a former Deputy Upper West regional Minister has stated that the nomination of Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman as NDC running mate will encourage more women to take up responsible positions.



That, he added would also fulfill the requirements of the United Nations Charter.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday, Mr Kansangbata who has a close association with Prof Naana, threw down the gauntlet and challenged other political parties to nominate a formidable woman possessing qualities such as integrity, honesty, sincerity, humility, and modesty, akin to Prof Naana.



On Wednesday April 24, 2024, Prof. Jane Naana was unveiled as the NDC’s running mate in a gathering that captured a lot NDC bigwigs and beyond.



As the first female running mate of the NDC, her nomination made history and sparked widespread excitement.



Mr Kansangbata stressed the significance of this challenge, citing the NDC’s role as the largest political party in sub-Saharan Africa.

GNA



