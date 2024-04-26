Telecel Ghana announces presence in Kumasi, promises innovation in network services

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, April 26, GNA – Telecel Ghana, has officially announced its presence in the Ashanti region with a promise to reshape the telecommunications landscape in the region.

The company said after successful takeover of Vodafone Ghana as part of the ultimate phase in the evolution of telecommunication network, it will set new standards of excellence and innovation to transform the telecommunication industry.

Madam Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), speaking at an event to officially introduce the Company in Kumasi, explained that Ghana Telecom had existed in Ghana since 1974 but had different investors at point in time for the company.

“Now our new partner is Telecel,” and we believe Kumasi is also central and core to the way we do business, and we are here to unveil the Telecel brand to you.”

She explained that in the month of March 2024, Telecel Ghana was out-doored to the whole of Ghana in the capital city, Accra.

Madam Obo-Nai indicated that, the brand was a vibrant and energetic one which the government of Ghana owned about 30 percent shares in the business and called on Ghanaians to continue supporting and subscribing to their products for their smooth run.

With the assistance of the new partners, she said all challenges facing the network would be fixed to help offer advanced digital services.

She said the company through its Foundation would continue with the cutting-edge corporate social responsibility programmes which encompassed healthcare, education, water, sanitation, and social inclusion.

Mr. Samuel Pyne, Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, said by virtue of the central location, the Ashanti region offered itself as a nerve center for every industry that existed in the country and by extension, telecommunication thrived because every sector depended on it to make business faster.

He indicated that Telecel Ghana was, therefore, at the right place to do business.

He said Ashanti was characterized by a diverse economic landscape including gold mining, agriculture, trading and commerce, manufacturing, tourism, adding that, these economic activities contributed significantly to the region’s development and played a vital role in Ghana’s economy.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

