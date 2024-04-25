Some 30 of 160 pilot whales stranded in Western Australia are dead

Sydney, Apr. 25, (dpa/GNA) – Some 30 of the 160 pilot whales that were found stranded off the coast of Western Australia on Thursday have died and the death toll could climb, local authorities said, adding that 100 have made it back out to sea.

“You can hear them talking and squeaking and breathing,” local whale researcher Chris Burton said at the scene of the stranded whales, which he said was distressing.

The scenario was “terrible,” said marine expert Ian Wiese, who was on site.

Like other experts, he was initially convinced that most of the pilot whales would not survive the day. They are often crushed by their own weight when they can no longer float in the water.

Others drown when water enters their blowhole as the tide rises and they can no longer breathe.

But then came the good news: around 100 whales made it back out to sea thanks to the tireless efforts of numerous volunteers who regularly doused the animals with water, according to Western Australia’s wildlife authority, the Biodiversity and Conservation Authority (DBCA).

Boats tried to prevent them from swimming towards the coast again.

“We’ve got vessels out on the water and we’ve also got a spotter plane up in the air that’s doing searches over every couple of hours to see where they are,” DBCA spokeswoman Pia Courtis told ABC news.

“So far so good, they haven’t made it back to shore.”

The DBCA said the whales became stranded in shallow waters near the small town of Dunsborough, some 250 kilometres south of Perth.

“Based on previous strandings involving this species of whale, such as at Cheynes Beach near Albany last year, these events usually result in the beached animals having to be euthanized as the most humane outcome,” the Parks and Wildlife Service of the state of Western Australia said on Facebook.

While animal rights activists and local residents rushed to the beach to douse the 160 pilot whales with water to keep them alive, local authorities urged the public to only approach the whales under the guidance of experts.

“We know people want to help but we asked that people please do not attempt to rescue the animals without direction of DBCA staff as this may cause further injury, and distress to the animals and hinder a coordinated rescue effort,” the authority said in a statement.

“The highest priority at mass whale stranding events is always human safety followed by animal welfare. We want all staff and volunteers to go home safe.”

While the phenomenon remains a mystery, one theory is that sick or injured animals get lost and the others follow them in packs.

This is because pilot whales in particular form extremely close bonds with each other. At certain times of the year, they travel in large groups, which increases the risk of mass stranding.

Scientists also believe it is possible that whales lose their orientation due to acoustic pollution, such as sonar equipment from ships.

When whales become stranded, they need to be constantly moisturised as their skin burns under the sun’s rays. There is also a risk of suffocation because their own weight presses on their lungs.

The largest mass stranding in Australia was in the same area in 1996, when 320 long-finned pilot whales were beached. Almost all the animals survived.

