Sheikh Bamba urges Muslims to uphold Ramadan values all year round  

By Ibrahim Nurudeen

Tamale, April 11, GNA – Sheikh Mohammed Amin Bamba, the Principal Chief Imam of Masjidul Qudwah Mosque, Tamale, has advised Muslims to continue to uphold the values of forgiveness, charity and kindness throughout the year.

That was important for all to live in harmony and peace, as well as ensure the progress of the country, he said.

Sheikh Bamba gave the advice while addressing Muslims at the mosque on Wednesday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Tamale.

He advised the people not to revisit the wrongs but rather pursue a positive dream of purpose.

“Let’s not forget the lessons we have learned during this sacred month and strive to carry them forward in our daily lives.”

“As we conclude the blessed month and celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today, there’s the need for us to carry the spirit of generosity, compassion and unity that we have fostered throughout these 30 days.”

Sheikh Bamba urged the congregation to support one another and work towards the betterment of society.

He prayed for the success and development of the country while calling for a continuation of prayers for the leaders of the State.

