Seventy fire outbreaks recorded during Easter holidays-GNFS 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, April 4, GNA- A total of 70 fire outbreaks were recorded across the country during the Easter festivities as against 61within the same period the previous year, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has disclosed.

The incidents recorded from March 29 to April 1st resulted in the death of three persons and two injuries.

The fires, recorded from Good Friday to Easter Monday were domestic, electrical, vehicular, bush, commercial, industrial, institutional fires.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade I (ACFO) Timothy Osafo-Affum, the Head of Public Relations of the GNFS, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He said there was a slight increase in bushfires due to the extended dry season as well as vehicular fires because of the transportation activities during the period.

He said fire management was a shared responsibility and urged the public to play their respective roles to drive down the incidents of fire and destruction.

“Should we take all the precaution necessary, and the emergency still occurs, we should not hesitate to call the Fire Service,” he added.

ACFO Osafo-Affum urged the public to always remember to switch off their electrical gadgets and unplug them when leaving the house or workplaces.

“Do not forget to call the Fire Service numbers 192 and 112 during an emergency,” he added.

