Sege Market traders unhappy with dissolution of association executives

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Sege, April 23, GNA – Traders at the Sege Market have expressed displeasure over the dissolution of the executive of the market association by the Ada District Chief Executive, Mr Sampson Tetteh Kpankpa, describing it as unlawful.

Madam Paulina Ocansey, the Sege Market Association Queen, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the running of affairs in the market has been politicised, making its progress challenging, and the traders unhappy.

Madam Ocansey said the cost of the sheds were extremely high for the traders to secure, which had eaten into their finances.

“Some people pay over GHC2,000.00 for a shed; people even go for loans for business, but they end up using the loans to pay for the shed due to the pressure from the Assembly.’’

‘’Then, they are left with no option but to stay at home since there’s no money for the business. You will later see them being chased by their creditors,” she lamented.

She added that even open spaces where fish sellers could sit and sell had been pegged at GHC5,000.00 for three years, making it difficult for people to occupy those spaces because the Assembly insisted on receiving full payment before being allowed to occupy them.

She alleged that the DCE did not give ear to their matters and that he prioritised other issues over theirs.

“The DCE called us to a meeting a few weeks ago only to tell us that we are not effective, and so he is dissolving the executive, which is against our constitution. The constitution mandates that the Queen shall never be replaced unless she dies, while other executives are voted for every four years,” Madam Ocansey said.

She argued that the Assembly had no right to dissolve the group without contacting the Greater Accra Market Queen, Madam Mercy Afrowa NeeDjan, as she was aware of the group and was present at the commissioning of the market.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Mr Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah, the DCE, confirmed dissolving the association but declined to give any reasons and asked that anyone in disagreement with the decision could resort to the courts for redress.

GNA

