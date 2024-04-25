Sahara dust sweeps across Turkey, experts warn of health risks

Istanbul, Apr. 25, (dpa/GNA) – Air quality has deteriorated across several cities and provinces in Turkey due to Saharan dust clouds, prompting the country`s meteorological service to warn of health and transport-related risks.

People with respiratory conditions are advised to avoid the outdoors, the state news agency Anadolu reported, citing experts.

Visibility in traffic dramatically fell in certain city centres, including the capital Ankara, due to the descending haze, Anadolu added.

Dust clouds have been impacting air quality also in the country`s largest metropolis Istanbul and the Aegean city of Izmir.

Experts expect the haze to remain through the weekend, according to Anadolu.

Meanwhile, the central Anatolian city of Cankiri announced schools will be closed for Thursday, hours after it warned of health-related risks and potential disruptions in transport on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.GNA

