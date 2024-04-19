Road projects in Ejisu precedes by-election – Roads Minister

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Ejisu (Ash), April 19, GNA – Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has stated that ongoing road projects in the Ejisu Municipality had nothing to do with the upcoming by-election in the constituency.

He said these projects had been ongoing prior to the unfortunate demise of the Member of Parliament for the area, and acknowledged the instrumental roles played by the late Dr John Ampontuah Kumah in awarding most of the contracts.

The Minister was speaking to the media after inspecting some ongoing road projects in the Municipality as part of his working visit to the Ashanti Region.

He responded to some media questions as to whether his visit was not a strategy to win votes ahead of the by-election scheduled for April 30.

“None of these projects was awarded in the last three months. Some of them were awarded about three years ago, so these are not by-election projects because the late MP was instrumental in awarding most of them,” he insisted.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said he had been visiting project sites across the regions since he assumed office as the Roads and Highways Minister, and that his presence at Ejisu was only part of his official duties.

He said about 32 road projects were being executed in the Ejisu Municipality as part of the government’s agenda for socio-economic development.

“The NPP has substantially enhanced our road network than any other government in the history of this country,” he stated.

He said the government may not be able to mobilise resources to tackle all roads simultaneously and assured that efforts were being made to gradually fix all bad roads across the country.

“Gradually, we are adding to the road network and very soon all other parts of the country will also benefit from government’s intervention in the road sector,” Mr. Asenso-Boakye said

The Minister expressed satisfaction about the progress of work and praised the various contractors for the quality of work done so far.

Prior to the inspection, he had led his entourage to pay a courtesy call on the Queen of Ejisu, Nana Yaa Asantewaa II.

He assured the traditional council of government’s commitment to complete all the projects to boost the local economy.

