Residents appeal for completion of abandoned telecommunication project 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 18, GNA- Eight communities under Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region have called on the Ministry of Communication to fix the abandoned telecommunication network projects to provide quality services to the people of the area.

The projects were initiated by the former Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, under the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC).

The affected communities include Chamba-Akura, Kplesu, Njari, Kunda, Adumadum, Abrewankor, Napor and Nansu.

The residents said the project, which was meant to serve over a thousand people, had been stalled after the 2020 elections.

Some of the residents, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the situation had made communication difficult, uncomfortable, affecting growth and development in the enclave.

They complained that nurses and teachers continued to reject postings to these areas due to lack of telecommunication networks.

They said some feared challenges of these communities may be how to reach out to authorities in times of disasters.

Mr Prosper Kumah, a resident of Adumadum, said the advantages of telecommunication were enormous, leading to enhanced businesses and development across all sectors of society, including education and health.

Telecommunication had a great impact on the way people interacted with each other worldwide.

The communities appealed to the government and telecommunication firms to urgently complete the service to foster growth and enhance the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

