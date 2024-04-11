Regional Minister urges Muslims to continue with Ramadan lessons 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, April 11, GNA – Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, has called on Muslims to continue practising the lessons learnt from Ramadan to ensure peace and togetherness during this year’s election and thereafter.

“This is important for the country’s prosperity, well-being, advancement and development,” he said.

Alhaji Saibu made the call on Wednesday while addressing a gathering of Muslims in Tamale to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

He encouraged them to practise self-discipline, and self-control, offer sacrifice, and have empathy for the less privileged.

“It should, therefore, be evident that we have been granted the benefit of increased bodily and spiritual proximity to the Almighty Allah after going through such a serene period of sacrifice,” he said.

“We must strive to enhance the collaboration with the security agencies as this is crucial to the overall creation of a conducive environment for investors to come to the region.”

The Minister urged religious leaders to continue to educate the citizenry, especially the youth, on the need to maintain peace in the region and the nation in general.

