Propak supports Ghana’s aspirations to boost export of made-in-Ghana brands

Accra, April 25, GNA – Mr Alexander Angus, the Managing Director, Montgomery Group, says Propak Ghana aims to be a key support platform for Ghana’s aspirations to increase output of ‘the made in Ghana brand.

He said Propak Ghana also seek to boost its exports in the region and beyond.

Propak Ghana 2024 is a three-day exhibition and high-level conference for players in the packaging, plastics, food processing, and print industry to provide insight, knowledge, and thought leadership on the trends and relevant topics faced by the industry presently.

The conference featuring over 40 speakers expects more than 2,500 industry professionals from across the region to connect over 100 global brands.

Mr Angus said undoubtedly Propak 2024 would provide an opportunity for Ghana to become the leading supplier to West Africa in terms of consumer packaging, pioneering the way to supplying quality, and sustainable packaging to the region’s manufacturers.

That, he said, could ensure Ghana’s plan at transforming its economy from one heavily reliant on natural resources, to a true value-added exports-led economy.

Mr Angus said the strategy could not however be a reality without investment in manufacturing, increasing the use of state-of-the-art equipment and machinery, as well as human capital, as they were key ingredients in ensuring greater efficiency and effectiveness in manufacturing.

Dr Afua Asabea Asare, the Chief Executive Officer CEO), Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), said the impact of product packaging on consumer buying behaviour was a well-documented area of study that offered critical insights for all industry players in the region as they aspired to reach global markets.

PROPAK Ghana, she said, was leading the way in highlighting the fact that how a product showed up and was perceived in the marketplace was just as important in generating sales and building a strong reputation as the quality of the product itself.

“Indeed, strong branding is the cornerstone upon which businesses build their identity and reputation. A strong brand not only differentiates a product in the market but also builds trust and loyalty among consumers,” she noted.

Dr Asare said quality control also stood as a non-negotiable pillar of success in the manufacturing industry and was the bedrock upon which consumer trust was built and sustained.

“Through rigorous quality assurance measures, we safeguard the integrity of our products and uphold the reputation of our brands. Again, my hope is that we will come away from these three days of thoughtful dialogue with a drive to be even more steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, setting a precedent for excellence that resonates far and wide.

“As we strive to capture the attention of global markets, let us seize this moment to refine our marketing and sales strategies, ensuring that every product bears the hallmark of quality and distinction,” she advised.

The GEPA CEO advised manufacturers and those who wanted to export to ensure that their products possessed a distinct competitive advantage and that they had adapted their packaging, labelling, and promotional materials to cater to their target market.

“These considerations lie at the heart of our export strategy, guiding us towards sustainable growth and prosperity and can make a world of difference in elevating your products, goods and services to the next level,” She added.

Madam Afua Techie-Mills, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), said the synergy between the work of GIPC and Propak Ghana was very complimentary.

By highlighting the advancement and opportunities, she said they bolstered confidence to increased foreign direct investment into the country.

She encouraged that the public and private sector as well as institutions joined hands to support Propak Ghana and its worthy cause.

Mr Seth Twum-Akwaboah, the CEO of Association of Ghana Industries, stated that the importance of packaging could not be overemphasised, adding “it makes a big difference.”

“If you are exporting, the success also depends on the packaging of the product,” he added.

