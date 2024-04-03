Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang engages Tema residents on 24-Hour Economic Policy

Accra, April 3, GNA- As part of drumming home messages on the NDC’s proposed 24- hour economy policy, Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, under the banner of “Yes, Let’s Win Together 2024,” took to the streets of Tema focusing on women and children.



Focusing on the benefits of the policy, the campaign extended to retail outreach in Tema West and East, where Prof. Naana engaged directly with residents, explaining the intricacies of the 24-hour economic policy proposal.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said through door-to-door campaigns, particularly targeting youth and women groups, she aimed to address the challenges hindering their development.



In a spontaneous encounter along the Sakumono beach road, the statement said Prof. Naana crossed paths with NDC campaigners rallying support for James Enu, parliamentary candidate for Tema West.



“Joining forces with them, Prof. Naana expressed gratitude for their dedication to the NDC cause, highlighting the importance of grassroots activism in driving meaningful change. Prof.



Naana’s visit to Tema not only showcased her commitment to inclusive governance but also demonstrated her ability to connect with communities at a grassroots level”.



It said as the 2024 elections approached, her advocacy for progressive policies and collaborative leadership resonated with the people of Tema and beyond.

Hon. Abu Kansangbata, former Deputy Minister of State has praised Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang for addressing various youth and women groups.

