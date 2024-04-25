Power Outages: Disability Federation calls for timetable

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, April 25, GNA – Mr Atsu Homadzi, National President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation (GFD), has added his voice to calls for timetable for the power outages being experienced nationwide.

He said a load shedding timetable was necessary to reduce the inconvenience Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) faced.

“Remember that whatever affects able persons, affects persons with disability double.

“I don’t see why they (ECG) are finding it difficult to come up with a timetable to guide people so that people can regulate their activities. ECG and Minister of Energy should come out because they are to serve our interest,” he said.

Mr Homadzi made the call during an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the launch of Employment Equity Framework for Jobseekers and Employers of Persons with Disabilities.

Several notable entities have called for a loadshedding timetable.

Key among them are the Parliamentary-select committee on Mines and Energy, Institute of Energy Security (IES) and the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP).

On March 25, 2024, Mr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, rebuffed the call, saying it was not necessary.

The Minister assured that the situation would be fixed soon.

The country began the year experiencing power outages, which some sector players attributed to lack of fuel supply.

GNA

