Piracy, illicit trafficking can be countered through cooperation – President Mattarella

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, April 12, GNA -Italian President Sergio Mattarella has emphasised cooperation among stakeholders to help counter piracy and illicit trafficking.

On a visit to the Italian naval ship Commandant Bettica, which has docked at the Tema Port, President Mattarella said naval diplomacy was also extremely important in supporting the freedom of the sea through the freedom of navigation.

“This operation is extremely important to ensure peaceful coexistence and to include and support the freedom of the sea through the freedom of navigation. This can also be achieved once again through cooperation, thanks to which piracy can be countered as well as illicit trafficking,” he said.

President Mattarella, on a three-day working visit to Ghana, praised the collaboration between the Italian Navy and the Ghanaian Navy in their pursuit to fight piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and also in efforts of other countries to make the sea a conducive place for maritime business to thrive.

He commended the Ghana Navy for welcoming the Italian Navy vessel for the common goal of security and freedom for maritime transport and communication.

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul thanked the Italian President for the visit, saying countries along the Gulf of Guinea would benefit immensely from the three months that the Italian Navy would spend in the country.

Mr. Nitiwul noted that there were many things the countries could do together, stating that, “we in the Gulf of Guinea, whether it is Zone F, which stretches from Ghana to Guinea, will greatly benefit from your visit.”

A simulation exercise was done to demonstrate the skillfulness and collaborative power of the Italian and Ghanaian Navies to combat piracy.

GNA

