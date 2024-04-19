PIN, Pan-Atlantic University join forces to empower media with skills trainig

Sunyani, April 19, GNA – The Paradigm Initiative (PIN) a Pan African organisation, and the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University (SMC, PAU), Nigeria have sealed a partnership aimed at increasing knowledge and skills in reporting and responding to digital rights and inclusion issues in Africa.

This collaborative effort is aimed at equipping journalists with the expertise needed to effectively document and report on digital rights violations and advocate for inclusive digital spaces across Africa.

A statement issued and signed by Judith Otugu, Communication Manager, PIN, and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) explained the partnership was part of PIN’s Digital Rights and Inclusion Media Programme (DRIMP).

The programme encompasses media fellowships run collaboratively with academic institutions and sector experts and through its PIN partners with academic institutions and key digital rights experts to deliver capacity-building training sessions to early-career media practitioners and media students. DRIMP exposes relevant programme fellows to digital rights and inclusion, enhancing their ability to report and respond to any violations that may arise.

“Building a strong network of informed advocates and reporters is crucial for promoting and protecting digital rights in Africa and this collaboration marks a defining moment for the documentation of digital rights developments within Africa,” said Bridgette Ndlovu, PIN’s Partnerships and Engagements Officer in the statement.

“Through this partnership with the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, we will empower media students to hold governments and the private sector accountable for upholding digital rights standards,” she said.

Commenting on behalf of SMC, PAU, Senior Lecturer at the School of Media and Communication, Dr. Nwachukwu Egbunike highlighted that the partnership is in line with SMC’s commitment to providing industry relevant skill sets to her students.

According to the statement the partnership would foster experiential learning, which is one of the cardinal teaching objectives of Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.

“We are excited to partner with Paradigm Initiative. Equipping media students with the knowledge and skills to report on digital rights issues is essential for building a more just and equitable digital space in Africa,” Dr. Egbunike added.

The collaboration comes at a time when rapid digitalisation and adoption of digital policies is gaining traction in Africa.

Through the partnership, PIN will provide technical facilitation on digital rights topics which include Surveillance, data privacy and digital legislation in Nigeria and Africa. Media students at Pan-Atlantic University would publish research papers on digital rights and inclusion.

PIN will also offer internship opportunities to a maximum of two interns to recommended outstanding students who are part of the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University programme per cohort.

The statement said the internship slots will allow student beneficiaries to learn from and contribute to PIN’s or any of its partners’ work.

PIN connects under-served young Africans with digital opportunities and ensures the protection of their rights and it worked in communities across Nigeria since 2007 and across Africa since 2017, building experience, community trust, and an organisational culture that positions us as a leading non-governmental organisation in ICT for Development and Digital Rights on the continent.

Across its regional offices in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Cameroon and beyond, we have impacted youth with improved livelihoods through our digital inclusion and digital rights programs.

The School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, Nigeria, aims at the holistic formation of media and communication professionals to enable them to pursue their calling of service to human cultures with a sense of creativity, skill, knowledge, and values.

