Old student of AMASS donates furniture to alma mater 

Samuel Ackon, GNA

Assin Manso (C/R), April 20, GNA – A past student of Assin Manso Senior High School (AMASS), Mr Gabriel Yankey, has donated 102 pieces of furniture worth GH¢30,000.00 to his alma mater to help address the furniture deficit.

It comprises 50 mono desks and 52 dual desks.

Mr Yankey said the donation was his contribution to give back to the school and advised management to take good care of it to ensure longevity.

Mr Eric Nyarkoh, the Headmaster of the school, who received the furniture, said he was grateful to Mr Yankey for the kind gesture.

He called on old students of AMASS to also assist in whatever capacity they deemed fit to aid teaching and learning to uplift the image of thl’ @3the image of the school high.

AMASS located in the Assin South District of the Central Region has a population of 2,672.

It was initially established during Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s regime in 1965 as a four year Teacher Training College with the name Assin Manso Training College.

The School was later converted into a co-educational secondary school in 1971 in line with government policy at that time.

