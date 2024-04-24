Odikro of Abura Edumfa appeals for CHPS Compound 

By Samuel Ackon, GNA

Abura Edumfa (C/R), Apr.24, GNA – The Odikro and residents of Abura Edumfa in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District of the Central Region have expressed deep concern over the absence of a healthcare facility in their community.

They have therefore appealed to the government to establish a community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for better health service delivery in the community.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Nana Edumadze Kobina IX, Odikro of Abura Edumfa emphasised the urgency of the issue, stressing that the current situation placed undue hardship on the community members.

He said some women had to step in for the role of a midwife to ensure safe delivery of babies when the need arose, but that was not enough because of safe practices.

Nana Kobina, therefore called on the AAK District Assembly and the government to prioritise the establishment of a CHPS compound in the community to provide essential healthcare services and address minor health issues in the community.

In a related development, the Odikro also appealed for a portable drinking water, a community center and a bank in the community.

He urged the Member of Parliament, to promptly help address the issues to ensure the well-being of the people.

