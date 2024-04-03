Obuasi East MP supports Boete Timber Market fire victims 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), April 3, GNA – Mr Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi East has donated GHC100,000.00 to victims of the recent fire which razed down parts of the Boete Timber Market.

Properties running into millions of Cedis were lost in the inferno with hundreds of traders and artisans losing their investments.

The MP, who was accompanied by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Madam Faustina Amissah, was at the market to commiserate with the victims and assure them of plans to relieve the impact of the disaster on their businesses.

He said the Boete Market remained the biggest timber market in the Adansi enclave, serving adjoining districts as the hub for wood and timber products.

“I cannot replace everything for them but the little support that we can do for them to erect their structures again, repair the machines that can be repaired, and also buy some working tools and wood is what we are here for,” he told the media after engaging the fire victims.

He encouraged them not to allow the disaster to discourage them from picking up the pieces and bouncing back in business, adding that, his office and the District Assembly were ready to support them in every step of the way.

Madam Amissah shared the pain of the victims and announced plans by the Assembly to roll out measures to forestall future occurrences.

She said a new timber market was currently under construction and that a prototype of the structures had been constructed by the Assembly pending approval from the consultants and the leadership of the timber market.

“Looking at how congested the current place is. The new site is very spacious and can accommodate everyone here and also those who want to join them later,” she assured.

She said putting up a new market for them would not only enhance their businesses but also boost revenue generation for the Assembly.

Mr Kwaku Asamoah Orlando, the Chairman of the occupants of the market who received the donation on behalf of the victims, applauded the MP and the DCE for their timely response, which would cushion the victims in the interim as they figured out how to rebuild their businesses.

GNA

