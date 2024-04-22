NPC schedules Congress for October 4 

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, April 21, GNA – The date for the highly anticipated 2024 National Paralympic Committee (NPC) elections has been scheduled for Friday, October 4, 2024.

The NPC revealed this information on Saturday, April 20 at their “Extraordinary General Assembly” held at the Airport West View Hotel in Accra.

The NPC members also agreed on their membership annual affiliation fees of GHC 1,000.

Other issues that were discussed included approval of Annual Membership Fees, Approval of new Para Sports Associations, Amendments of Article Two Membership: Sections 1 to 5, among others.

Mr. Samson Deen, President of the NPC commended all federations who attended and urged them to work hard for the development of the sports.

Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, said government was in support of all sports in the country.

He said, “government had a vision of an inclusive society and when it comes to the development of sports promotion and development, government must include everybody”.

He also urged the NPC members to settle their different and work together for the development of para sports in the country.

He said, “we are aware of the issues happening in NPC family. We are taking every step to ensure that the issues are resolved amicably and quickly so that our brothers who are disabled would have the peace to compete in all competitions.

He also urged the NPC executives to abide by their decisions taken at Congress and work towards their goals.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

