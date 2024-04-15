Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly presents monetary support to PWDs

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), April 15, GNA – The Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly has presented monetary assistance to 73 persons living with disabilities.

The recipients were people who had participated in a training organised by the Assembly in employable skills such as the manufacturing of detergent, shower gel, and liquid soap.

Mr Felix Owusu Gyimah, Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South Municipality, said the goal of the financial assistance and skill development programme, was to help the recipients become self-sufficient and financially independent.

He said the government cares about the welfare of persons with disabilities and would keep helping them to reach their full potential.

The MCE said the assembly would keep an eye on the business of the beneficiaries to make sure the goal of uplifting and empowering them comes to fruition.

“This proactive approach aims to foster sustainable businesses and enhance the livelihood of PWDs.”

Madam Sherifa Sekyere Tijani, the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary candidate for Nkwanta South, praised the government’s plan to assist people with disabilities and emphasised the need for additional assistance for them.

She said it was important to empower PWDs to enable them to contribute to the development of the municipality.

Madam Tijani also promised to prioritize the interest of PWDs, when voted as Member of Parliament come December 7, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

