Nasco Code Academy launched at Sawla to promote digital literacy 

Sawla (S/R), April 24, GNA – Nasco Feeding Minds, a non-governmental organisation, has launched the Nasco Code Academy as part of its mission to champion digital literacy in underserved areas.

The Academy was launched at Sawla in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region, with the aim to providing a year’s intensive training to equip beneficiaries with skills to meet demands of the digital industry.

Another Nasco Code Academy was launched early this month at Techiman in the Bono Region.

Its comprehensive curriculum promises a transformative experience where graduates would emerge competitive with skills of highly sought-after programming.

Graduates of the Academy are expected to be more than just consumers of technology, empowered to craft solutions that tackle local challenges.

Representatives of directors of education, local government officials, head teachers, parents and other stakeholders attended the launch.

Mr Banasco Nuhu Seidu, the Executive Director, Nasco Feeding Minds, said; “Nasco Code Academy is not just about equipping young people with technical skills. It is about empowering them to become active participants in the global tech revolution.”

Launching the code academy was the NGO’s leap in its operations to bridge the digital divide and prepare the next generation of Ghanaian tech leaders, he said.

Nasco Feeding Minds, over a decade, had been committed to serving deprived communities with 17 ICT centres built across the country to offer basic computer skills training to the youth.

“Ghana’s tech sector is hungry for skilled professionals, and the Nasco Code Academy is here to bridge the gap. This initiative goes beyond routine memorisation. It fosters a culture of innovation and problem-solving,” Mr Nuhu Seidu said.

He expressed optimism that providing quality digital education to the youth would help mitigate poverty and forced migration crisis.

The Nasco Feeding Minds, through the Code Academy, would prepare the youth in coding and software engineering skills and assign them to various companies to work, he noted.

Sawla Wura Abdulai Nugbaso, the Chief of Sawla, lauded the initiative and encouraged beneficiaries to seize the opportunity to become masters of the field to earn a living with the skills acquired.

He pledged to support in any way possible to complement the efforts of the NGO.

Mr Wilfred Yelelagee, who spoke on behalf of the Sawla District Director of Education, said the Nasco Feeding Minds had been committed to improving education in the region, which was worth emulating.

