Maternal hypertension and diabetes can cause birth defect – Wellness Nurse

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, April 28, GNA – Hypertensive and diabetic expectant mothers have been advised to strictly follow the instructions of their caretakers, as the two conditions, if uncontrolled, can cause birth defects in babies.

Mrs Cecilia Ankomah, a Principal Nursing Officer in charge of the Ashaiman Polyclinic’s Wellness Clinic, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stressing that uncontrolled maternal hypertension and diabetes could negatively affect fetal development, leading to birth defects.

Mrs Ankomah said the diseases also put pregnant women at higher risk of complications such as pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes, pre-term birth, and having babies with a large birth weight (macrosomia).

“These conditions can also lead to increased rates of caesarean delivery and chronic health issues in children, saying, roper antenatal care is therefore crucial to monitoring blood pressure and managing risks,” she said.

She disclosed that recent statistics indicate that in Ghana, the prevalence of hypertension ranges between 25 per cent and 48 per cent in adults, while according to the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes also shows a worrying trend, with prevalence rates estimated at around 6.46 per cent in the adult population.

“These conditions account for a significant portion of the country’s health burden,” she noted.

She said data from the Ashaiman Municipal Health Directorate revealed that hypertension topped 2023 Outpatients Department (OPD) diseases in the municipality, with 22,002 cases seen between January and December.

The Principal Nursing Officer defined hypertension as a chronic medical condition that was characterised by elevated blood pressure levels, which usually occurred when the pressure in the blood vessel is too high, (140/90 mmHg or higher).

Mrs Ankomah indicated that diabetes, on the other hand, was a metabolic disorder that affected blood sugar regulation and characterised by high blood sugar levels over a prolonged period.

She said diabetes was primarily categorised into two types: type (1), where the body failed to produce insulin, and type (2), where the body could not effectively use the insulin it produces.

She said children with diabetes typically had Type (1) diabetes, which could critically affect their growth and development, adding that diabetic children required lifelong insulin therapy and careful dietary management.

Touching on the causes of these diseases, the wellness nurse said both hypertension and diabetics had genetic factors, saying, diabetics could also cause hypertension.

Other causes of hypertension were unhealthy diets, which contained a high intake of salt, fat, and processed foods; a lack of physical activity; tobacco use; and harmful levels of alcohol consumption, as well as urbanisation and lifestyle changes.

She said Type (1) diabetes, also called “juvenile diabetes,” typically appeared in adolescents, while Type (2) was more common and often linked to obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and genetic factors.

She encouraged the public to make good use of wellness clinics to regularly screen for hypertension and diabetes, stating that hypertension was often asymptomatic, as people may not feel any symptoms, while some may experience headaches, dizziness, and blurred vision.

The principal nursing officer said that with diabetes, some symptoms may include excessive thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss.

She said to reduce the rising prevalence of these two diseases, there was the need to raise awareness about their causes and dangers, have screening programmes for early detection and interventions, promote eating diets rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, encourage regular physical activity, and implement policies that reduce salt in processed foods, restrict marketing of unhealthy foods, and promote healthier environments.

