Let’s ensure inclusive governance at the local level -NDP

By Christopher Arko

Accra, April 4 GNA – Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, General Secretary of the National Democratic Party (NDP) has called for a shift in the governance system of the country to ensure inclusive and participatory leadership for national development.

According to him the current governance system excluded the participation of the people at the local level, and must change.

Alhaji Frimpong said this at a press conference after the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Accra.

The theme for the meeting was: “Inclusive and participatory leadership for national development”.

Alhaji Frimpong also said through the media, the NDP would eradicate misleading national discourse taking centre stage in every election year.

He said for the 2024 election the narrative for national development must focus on the fundamental governance policy roadmap of inclusive and participatory development.

Alhaji Frimpong also pointed out that the issue of winner-takes-all by the Executive should be defused with the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He said rather than presenting “narrow manifestoes”, political parties must concentrate on inclusivity and participation in governance as the surest means to protect the public purse.

GNA

