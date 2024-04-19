Kpone MCE assures of resolving water issues in the municipality

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Kpone, April 19, GNA- Dr. Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive, said the assembly, in partnership with Ghana Water Company (GWC), are engaging other International Grant Organizations to sponsor the connection of water to the municipality.

Dr. Amanquah disclosed that when he initially took office, he assumed that the companies located in the area would be willing to sponsor the connection of water to the municipality, but that was not so.

“When I came into office, I thought the companies will be willing to sponsor the connection of the water, unfortunately, when the budget was presented to them, they were all going back,” he stated.

He said this at a town hall meeting at Kpone Methodist Church, revealing that the GWC had been engaged at the regional level and was therefore very certain that everything had been finalized, and issues related to water would be duly addressed.

He pleaded with the residents to be patient with the assembly as it was doing its best to ensure that the needed amenities for the residents were provided to them so they could have comfortable life.

The MCE said that because GWC and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) were government agencies responsible for the provision of water and electricity, it was highly expected that they champion provision of their services, therefore the need for residents to put pressure on them instead of the assembly.

“When you connect the pipes today, they will take money for using the water, it’s not free, so we expect Ghana water to be the front-runner when it comes to laying of pipes to communities and new settlement areas,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the residents during an open forum session bemoaned the delay in the provision of amenities especially potable water.

They also raised other concerns centred on poor roads, and the lack of drainage systems, among others.

GNA

