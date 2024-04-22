Kotoko ends winless run at the expense of league leaders 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, April 21, GNA – Supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko were able to afford a smile for the first time in eight matches after beating Samartex 1996 by a goal to nil at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in a match week 27 encounter of the Ghana Premier League.

The last time the Porcupines tasted victory was on March 1 when they defeated Bibiani Gold Stars at the same venue.

Since that match, they had managed to pick only a point from a possible 21, leaving their fans in excruciating pains as they watched their darling club sink down the table week after week.

Even more disheartening was the fact that they lost three consecutive matches at their favourite Baba Yara Stadium right in front of their fans.

Perhaps taking inspiration from their Life Patron who called for an emergency meeting days before the match, the ‘fabulous boys’ demonstrated commitment to overturn the poor results throughout the match.

They made their attacking intent known right from the blast of the whistle as they stormed the half of their guests in search of an early goal.

As they surged forward in their quest to end their winless run in the second round of the league, Enoch Morrison hit the woodwork with only four minutes into the game.

The visitors responded almost immediately at the other end of the pitch when Evans Osei Owusu forced a brilliant save from Frederick Asare.

Determined to bounce back after three consecutive losses at home, the Porcupines continued to push for the first goal, but found tough customers in the visitors who would not be pushovers.

The league leaders who were also seeking to consolidate their position at the summit of the table had to step up to foil all the attacking threats of Kotoko.

This resulted in an end-to-end action as both teams ran at each other in their attempt to break the deadlock.

They however went into the break with the virginity of the match intact.

Kotoko started the second half just as they did in the first half, making early incursions into the vital area of Samartex.

As they probed for the opener, referee George Vormawor awarded them a penalty for an infringement on Peter Amidu Acquah in the box.

Morrison made no mistake from the spot as he sent goalkeeper Kofi Baah the wrong direction for the opener.

As expected, Samartex threw more men upfront after conceding but Kotoko stood firm to defend their lines with Asare making some spectacular saves to preserve their lead.

Both coaches introduced fresh limbs as the match entered the 70th minute with so much to play for in the last 20 minutes.

But Porcupine Warriors held on to win for the first time in eight matches, bringing their winless run in the second round to an end at the expense of the league leaders.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

