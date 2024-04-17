International Justice Mission supports Social Welfare Department  

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Ekumfi (C/R), April 17, GNA – The International Justice Mission (IJM), in its efforts to improve rescue operations and protect children who have survived trafficking, has assisted the Gomoa East and Ekumfi District offices of Department of Social Welfare with logistics to aid their work.

The Mission considers it of paramount importance the welfare of children, women and men who are vulnerable, hence the donation.

The offices received tables, swivel chairs, and metal cabinets among other things to support administrative work and motivate the staff to give off their best.

The donation forms part of the IJMs continuous commitment to its partners to ensure children’s protection against all forms of violence that hinder their growth and development.

At the Gomoa East Assembly, Mr Samuel Kittah, the District Coordinating Director, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Mission for the gesture and promised to use them for the intended purpose.

He tasked the Department’s staff to prioritise the wellbeing and welfare of children in the district.

Madam Vera Ahensowa Saah, the Gomoa East District Officer of the Department, reflected on the impactful roles the IJM had played towards the reduction of trafficked cases within the district.

She said her office organised training to educate residents on the negative effects of child trafficking on survivors, families and communities at large.

That had helped them to understand the realities of the menace and encouraged them to ensure their children succeeded within the communities rather than being trafficked to other regions or countries.

She applauded the IJM for its continuous commitment to the Department and assured of its full cooperation to achieving the set target.

At Ekumfi District, some of the staff praised the team for the gesture and said the logistics would enhance their performance as they were compelled to run shift due to the unavailability of office furniture.

Mr Charles Senyo Dotse, the Ekumfi District Social Welfare Officer, applauded IJM for its continuous support to ensure efficiency and called on other organisations to emulate the gesture.

Mr Wolarnyo Kojo Forster, Director of Advocacy and Partnership at the Mission, said the support was to enhance the Departments pursuit in reducing child trafficking in Ghana.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

