Imam urges Government to sign the LGBTQ bill into law

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, April 12, GNA – Sheikh Alhaji Baaba Seidu, the Deputy Chief Imam of the Bono Region, has urged the government to sign the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer plus (LGBTQ) bill into law to prohibit such activities in the country.

He stated that the Moslem community did not support such acts and called on the government to explore all avenues to keep it from infiltrating into the nation.

Sheikh Seidu made the plea during the Eid Al-Fitr prayer, at the Sunyani Jubilee Park, to mark the end of the 30-day Ramadan fasting and urged other stakeholders to denounce these acts.

He said if Ghana were to condone such behaviour, the country would face the wrath of God and all the citizens could suffer.

Sheikh Seidu, touching on the election, emphasised the importance of peace before, during and after polls and encouraged citizens to be together as one people striving towards a shared destiny.

Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East, urged the Moslem community to rally behind Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party Flagbearer in the upcoming 2024 presidential election to complement the support already received from the Christian community.

He encouraged the Moslem community to continue praying for harmony in the country and stressed that with the support of all Ghanaians, peace could be maintained for the achievement of a successful election.

Mr Seid Mubarak, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Sunyani East Constituency, advised the youth, particularly those in the Muslim communities, to be cautious with political parties and politicians who may manipulate and incite them for violence because of their personal gain.

Mr Mubarak asked party members to be vigilant to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process towards the protection of the votes of the citizens.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) both contributed bags of rice and undisclosed sums of money to support the festivities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

