GTA to launch ‘Feast Ghana’ to celebrate Ghana’s culinary diversity 

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, April 16, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will on Wednesday, April 17, launch a culinary event dubbed ‘Feast Ghana’ to celebrate Ghana’s culinary diversity.

The event, which will also be in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Asanteman Queenmothers Association and the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC), is aimed at promoting local foods and showcasing the Ghanaian diversity.

“It is part of the Ghana Cares Obatanpa project that continues to help resuscitate the Tourism and Hospitality sector.”

A release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, in Accra, said the inaugural edition of ‘Feast Ghana’ would celebrate Ghana’s rich culinary heritage under the theme “Flavours of Ghana, celebrating Ghana’s cultural diversity through food”.

It said the launch event would also feature the second edition of the “Rep your Region” programme organised by the Ladies Club of GTA.

“Following its launch, Feast Ghana will travel to the Ashanti Region on April 22, in partnership with the Asanteman Queenmothers Association to honour the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

“This extension of the event highlights the Region’s cultural significance and culinary contributions.”

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, GTA, said “Feast Ghana represents a unique opportunity to showcase the vibrant culinary richness of our nation and celebrate the unity and diversity that food embodies in our culture.”

He said the programme also aligned with the “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana” campaign launched by GTA a few years ago.

“The grand celebration of ‘Feast Ghana’ will be held on May Day at the Accra International Conference Center, in collaboration with the PSWU of TUC.”

GNA

