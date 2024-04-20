GRA bids farewell to Customs Commissioner Iddrisu Iddisah Seidu

Accra, April 20, GNA – The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has organised a farewell ceremony for Alhaji Iddrisu Iddisah Seidu, the out-going Commissioner of the Customs Division.

The ceremony brought together heads of sister security agencies, staff, and families of Alhaji Seidu to witness the colourful ceremony.

The outgoing Commissioner inspected the guard of honour paraded by the Customs Division personnel.

Dr Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister of Finance, commended Alhaji Seidu for his remarkable contribution and exemplary leadership to the nation over the past three decades.

The Customs Divisions, under the tenure of the outgoing Commissioner, the Deputy Minister said witnessed improvement through innovation and technology.

The division, he stressed, saw advancements in trade facilitation, travel, and economic growth.

Dr Amoah said the ceremony did not only mark the end of his service to the nation but also the beginning of a new chapter due to his expertise in the sector.

“Your commitment to humanity, integrity, and dedication to public service issues are well appreciated, and we hope to sustain the partnership for a prosperous nation,” he said.

The Deputy Minister was optimistic that the Customs Division would improve the gains made by the outgoing Commissioner and have a positive impact on security and revenue mobilisation.

Alhaji Seidu, in his remarks, thanked the government and management of the Authority for the confidence they reposed in him, saying, “It was the greatest privilege to serve the nation.”

“My journey has been made possible by the support of my predecessors and colleagues, and I acknowledge the good relationships with other security agencies,” he said.

Among his achievements, he stated, were the easy facilitation of goods at the ports, promoting cross-border cooperation, and designing a bachelor programme in Customs with the University of Cape Coast.

He urged the in-coming Commissioner to ensure the completion and start of the programme to chart a new path of growth for the Customs Division.

Alhaji Seidu called on the government to facilitate financial clearance to employ staff in the Divison, adding that the Division needed about 5,000 personnel to function effectively.

He charged the in-coming Commissioner to prioritise issues of promotion and welfare of the staff and called on them to support him in succeeding in his new job.

Brigadier General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, the Commissioner of Customs, thanked the government for the honour, and pledged to serve with integrity, dedication, and excellence.

He pledged to embrace emerging technology and best practices to enhance the operations of the Customs Divisions.

He pledged to operate an open door policy and allowed every staff member to express his or her ideas for the growth of the company.

Ms Julie Essiam, the Commissioner-General, Ghana Revenue Authority, said the Customs Division during Alhaji Seidu’s tenure enhanced operational efficiency and revenue mobilisation.

“Your legacy will serve as a testimony for others to follow.

“We hope to continue to foster collaboration across the government and industry stakeholders for improved growth,” she said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

