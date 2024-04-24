Godwin Attram, Maxwell Konadu, three others earn national team appointments

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, April 24, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in its quest to strengthen the developmental structures for youth football has appointed five coaches to lead the various national teams.

They are Godwin Attram, Maxwell Konadu, Yaw Preko, Abdul Karim Zito and Nurudeen Amadu.

Four of these coaches have been assigned to the newly created male national teams, U-15, U-18, U-19 and U-21, which seeks to nurture young talents from grassroots level to the national stage.

The national U-15 team would be handed by former Medeama SC Head Coach, Yaw Preko who has paid his dues in local and international football.

He comes with some level of coaching experience having handled the Black Satellites and the national U-17 team.

Coach Yaw Preko aside his national team exposure has also worked with the likes of Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak and Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah.

FC Samartex boss, Coach Nurudeen Amadu has also been appointed Head Coach of the national U-18 team.

His addition to the list of coaches did not come as surprise to many who have enjoyed his superb coaching style in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) over the years.

The 53 year-old, who is currently leading the race to win the GPL title has also worked with the national U-17 team, Aduana Football Club and King Faisal Babies FC.

Dreams FC Head Coach, Abdul Karim Zito has been assigned to the national U-19 team with hopes of building a formidable squad for Ghana.

With several years of experience in his career, the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner once served as Head Coach for Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, King Faisal and Kwaebibirem FC.

To his credit, Karim Zito won the U-20 WAFU Championship in 2020 before clinching the AFCON title a year after.

The experienced gaffer is on the verge of making history with Dreams FC in the CAF Confederations Cup as they journey in search of a place in the finals.

Godwin Attram, former Black Stars striker has been also been given the nod to lead the national U-21 team whereas Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu would head the national U-23 team, the Black Meteors.

