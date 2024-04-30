GNFS to mark ‘International Firefighters’ Day with a simulation exercise at Akatsi

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), April 30, GNA – The Akatsi South Municipal Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) would hold a simulation exercise to mark this Year’s ‘International Fire Fighters Day.’

The exercise, slated for Thursday, May 2, would see other fire-related educational events within the entire week.

Divisional Officer Grade lll, Mr Saviour Coffie, the Akatsi South Municipal Fire Commander made the disclosure to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) ahead of this year’s commemoration.

He said it was important to carry out the exercise in order to create awareness of how they handle emergency cases and rescue operations.

D O III Coffie further revealed that the event, to be held at Akatsi 4-Junction, would be opened to everyone to experience how they handle cases relating to emergencies.

“There will be rescue displays including the use of Breathing Apparatus (BA), how to handle cases involving bulk distributor tanks, and others.”

International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) is observed on May 4, to honour firefighters for their service internationally, remember firefighters who lost their lives during service, and commemorate firefighters killed in the September 11 attacks.

The Day was established after a proposal by an Australian firefighter, JJ Edmondson, was made on January 4, 1999, following the deaths of five firefighters fighting a bushfire in Australia on 2 December 1998.

The simulation exercises were conducted to evaluate an organisation’s ability to execute one or more portions of its response.

Many successful responses to emergencies are attributed to previous simulation exercises.

GNA

