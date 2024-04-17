GJA launches 75th Anniversary celebrations 

Jesse Ampah Owusu, GNA

Accra, April 17, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Wednesday launched its 75th anniversary celebrations and activities in Accra.

The event was held on the theme: “75 years of Excellence in Journalism: Honouring the past, embracing the present, shaping the future”.

It was chaired by Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, a former Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), with Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Works and Housing, also the Caretaker, Information Minister, as Special Guest of Honour and Sir Sam Jonah (KBE), Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, as the Keynote Speaker.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the GJA, speaking on the theme, said the Association had gone through various phases and was set to embrace the present and the future.

He bemoaned the increasing attacks on media freedom and the work of journalists and stated the commitment of the leadership of the Association to continue to defend media freedom and ensure that persons who attacked journalists were brought to book.

Mr Dwumfour appealed to Corporate Ghana to support the Association in its 75th anniversary celebrations and activities.

Sir Sam Jonah said the media landscape had become polarised threatening the essence of the profession and called on journalists to recommit themselves to the ethics of professionalism to ensure their actions were in national interest and development.

He said the media’s role as the fourth estate was a cornerstone to the country’s democracy.

“As journalists, the times we live in beckons on you to give off your professional and ethical best. Let your pen and voices spread messages of peace,” he said.

He lamented about the media’s silence on the ‘galamsey’ (illegal mining) menace, which was ravaging the environment.

He urged journalists to reignite the fight against galamsey.

He charged members of the GJA to uphold the principles of governance, justice and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, a former Majority Leader of Parliament, urged journalists to bring their conscience to bear in their line of duty.

Some individuals were honoured for their contributions to the GJA.

Among them were Sir Sam Jonah, Professor Kwame Karikari, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, and Rev. Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn.

