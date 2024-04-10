Ghana, set to host 11th edition of Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum 



By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, April 10, GNA – Hundreds of delegates from 56 countries across the world are set to converge in Accra this month to attend the 11th Edition of the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum (DRIF24).



The three-day forum on the theme, “Fostering rights and inclusion in the digital age” to be hosted by the pan-African organisation, Paradigm Initiative will take place between April 23 and April 25.



Other partner organisations in Ghana include the E-Governance and Internet Governance Foundation for Africa (EGIGFA), University of Media, Arts and Communication, Media Foundation for West Africa, Inclusive Tech Group, Internet Society (ISOC) Ghana Chapter, and Human Security Research Centre (HSRC).



According to a statement issued and signed by Judith Ogutu, Communication Manage, PIN, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, the DRIF24 is an important platform where conversations on digital policy in Africa are shaped, policy directions debated, and partnerships forged for action.



Event sponsors include Wikimedia, African Digital Rights Network, Ford Foundation, Luminate, Google, Kingdom of The Netherlands, Mott Foundation, Open Technology Fund (OTF), Internews, and Small Media, among others.



Sub-themes at the Forum will focus on Trust and Accountability, Data Protection, Privacy and Surveillance, Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies, Digital Inclusion and Marginalised Groups.



The statement indicated that this year’s event would attract diverse stakeholders from the global south to share experiences and map strategies that transcend geographical boundaries.



DRIF has carved a niche as the arena for tough topical global issues on digital rights and inclusion, accommodating views and opinions from civil society, technology companies, government, academia, and other stakeholders.



PIN and partners have successively held 10 DRIF editions since 2013 with this year’s being the 11th edition. The organisation received 245 session proposals for DRIF 2024 and is looking forward to hosting about 80 sessions, an increase from last year’s 70 sessions.



According to the statement, the event would incorporate a blend of panel sessions, launches, tech demos, pre-event workshops, lightning talks and exhibitions under diverse tracks including digital rights, digital inclusion, and digital security.



Last year’s DRIF which was held in Nairobi, Kenya was attended by 601 participants drawn from 54 countries across the world.



That forum hosted 70 sessions focusing on among other themes, Internet shutdowns, utilisation of Universal Service Fund (USF), data protection, content moderation, and censorship. There were also key launches of research, platforms, and networks.



Thobekile Matimbe, PIN’s Senior Manager, Partnerships and Engagements said the event was not only a meeting of minds, but a testament of collective commitment to shaping a digital landscape that prioritises rights, inclusion, and empowerment for all.



The upcoming edition will build on the discussions from the 10th edition, which focused on a sustainable Internet future that leaves no one behind, it stated.



It explained PIN connects underserved young Africans with digital opportunities and ensures the protection of their rights.



“We have worked in communities across Nigeria since 2007 and across Africa since 2017, building experience, community trust, and an organisational culture that positions us as a leading non-profit in ICT for Development and Digital Rights on the continent”.



“Across our regional offices in Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and beyond, we have impacted more than 150,000 youth with improved livelihoods through our digital inclusion and digital rights programs and our programs include Life Skills, ICT.”

