Ghana Mineworkers’ Union reschedules picketing at Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to April 25

Accra, April 15, GNA – The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union of the Trade Union (GMWU) Congress-Ghana, has rescheduled its intended picketing at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and Parliament to April 25 and 26, 2024.

The modification was agreed upon after the Accra Regional Police Command disclosed the unavailability of police personnel to assist with the demonstration on the earlier scheduled dates.

This was in a press statement signed by Mr Abdul-Moomin Gbana, the General Secretary, GMWU, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

“The leadership of the Union strongly expressed concern over how the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, seems to be delaying the needed action that must be taken to revoke the mining lease of Future Global Resources Bogoso-Prestea mine to pave the way for other investors to takeover the Bogoso-Prestea asset,” the statement said.

It said the Union’s call was after the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice confirmed the recommendation the Mineral’s Commission made to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources for the mining lease to be revoked.

The Union expressed worry that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources was dragging its feet on the matter.

“The unions’s picketing at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Parliament House is to, among other things, call on authorities to stop the delay tactics and take firm and decisive action on the Future Global Resources Bogoso-Prestea mine, by revoking the company’s mining lease and taking immediate steps to revamp operations,” it said.

The statement said the non-operation of the mine had brought untold hardship to the more than 1000 members and their families.

“The union wishes to reiterate that Future Global Resources lacks the capacity to inject capital to keep the mine in operation, as it has failed to do so since it took over in 2020.

“It is therefore urgently imperative to act now to prevent the further deterioration of the situation,” it said.

GNA

