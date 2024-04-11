Ghana Immigration Service inaugurates Vehicle Maintenance Workshop for Northern sector

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, April 11, GNA – The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has inaugurated a Vehicle Maintenance Workshop in Tamale, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and tools, to diagnose and repair its fleet of vehicles and motorbikes.

The Vehicle Maintenance Workshop, which was constructed with funding from the German Government, through the German Federal Police, is also to ensure the operational efficiency of the GIS and save costs.

Assistance has been offered to train mechanics and develop a standard operating procedure for the operation of Vehicle Maintenance Workshop, under the Strengthening Border Security – Ghana project.

It is funded by the European Union Trust Fund for Africa and implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development in collaboration with the GIS.

Mr Isaac Owusu Mensah, Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration in-charge of Finance and Administration, said the facility would help to mitigate the problem faced by the GIS in maintaining its fleet of vehicles and motorbikes deployed to remote areas in the northern sector for operational activities, including security operations.

Mr Owusu Mensah spoke on behalf of the Comptroller-General during the inauguration of the facility in Tamale on Monday.

Over the years, the fleet of vehicles and motorbikes deployed by the GIS to the northern parts for operational activities, have been increasing.

However, it has been noted that outsourcing the maintenance and repair activities to private garages is not helpful, hence the construction of the workshop.

This will ensure that vehicles and motorbikes do not end up abandoned at private garages just for minor repair works.

Mr Mensah said the facility would also help “to strictly adhere to maintenance schedules to ensure that the vehicles and motorbikes’ availability, utilisation, and needs satisfaction are achieved most of the time.”

The facility is the first to be constructed in the northern part of the country, and it is to also serve other connecting regions.

Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, Dr Prosper Asima, Northern Regional Commander, GIS, spoke about the difficulties the Commands in the northern sector faced in trying to maintain and service vehicles, saying : “Numerous vehicles and motor bikes have been grounded due to the non-availability of the requisite parts, the lack of adequate expertise, tools and the long distances to be travelled to procure relevant parts, just to mention a few.”

He, therefore, commended Management of the GIS for establishing the facility in the region, saying it would bring substantial relief to the GIS Commands in the five Northern Regions.

“This really is a one stop solution and a game changer to our mechanical problems, to provide us with quick and efficient service, and assist in the tracking of vehicles operation and the planning of maintenance.”

He expressed gratitude to the partners for the support in constructing the facility, which was in line with the GIS’ 2023 – 2029 Strategic Plan.

Mrs Sivine Jansen, Deputy Head of Mission, German Embassy in Ghana, said the facility would enable more efficient and effective border protection thereby promoting security and stability in Ghana and the surrounding regions.

She added that it would also contribute to promoting the exchange of know-how, technology and best practices leading to a continuous improvement in cross-border security.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, urged the GIS to put up a robust operations and maintenance plan that would give the facility an everlasting lifespan.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

