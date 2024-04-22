Five Para-Athletes to represent Ghana in 2024 Marrakech WPA Grand Prix tournament 

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, April 21, GNA – A five-member para-athletic team has left Ghana for the 2024 Marrakech World Para Athletics (WPA) Grand Prix competition in Morocco.

The tournament fixed April 22-28 would serve as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The competition would also give an opportunity for the classification of the first Ghanaian Para Athletes in shot put, standing javelin among others.

Other members of the team who have been classified already include 21-year-old Amos Ahiagah, a right arm amputee and he would be competing in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and men’s long jump events.

Whiles 19-year-old Diana Kuubetegr also an arm amputee would be competing in the women’s 800 meters, 1,500 meters events.

Zinabu Issah an experienced para-athlete would also be competing in women’s sitting shot put, discuss throw and javelin events.

They called on corporate bodies to support the NPC National Paralympic Committee of Ghana to enable them to attend other Paris 2024 Paralympic Games qualification events coming up in Japan, Switzerland and France respectively.

With the support of NPC Ghana, Ghana’s Dr Abena Tannor has qualified as a WPA international classifier and would be one of the doctors to embark on the classification for para-athletes at the event.

The team was sponsored by the President of the NPC of Ghana, Mr. Samson Deen with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority.

