First seven jurors selected in Trump’s New York criminal trial

New York, Apr. 17, (dpa/GNA) – Seven jurors on Tuesday were selected in Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York, the first criminal trial against a former US president.

Representatives of the prosecution and defence as well as Judge Juan Merchan interviewed a number of candidates for the jury before agreeing on seven jurors on Tuesday, after no candidates were selected on day one. The search for five more could continue for several more days.

Trump, who leads a sprawling real estate business, is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a scheme involving his former lawyer Michael Cohen to conceal the $130,000 pay-off made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels said the money was given to keep her quiet about an affair she had with Trump in 2006. He has admitted to paying her on the eve of the 2016 presidential election to stop her “false and extortionist accusations” but denies any sexual encounter.

Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, faces a maximum of four years behind bars if convicted.

According to the court, the trial could last up to eight weeks once the jury is selected.

Trump’s lawyers had tried until the eleventh hour to avert, postpone or at least delay the trial. Even after a conviction and even with a prison sentence in this case, Trump would still be able to run in the presidential election.

He is facing three other criminal trials as well several civil lawsuits.

The Republican is set for an election rematch with incumbent President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in November.

The trial is due to continue on Thursday.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

