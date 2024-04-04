Fidelity Bank earns recognition as gender equality champion in Ghana  

Accra, April 4, GNA – Fidelity Bank Ghana, the nation’s largest privately owned bank, has been recognised by Lanmatsun Global Services for championing gender equality in the Organisation.

At a ceremony held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, the Bank was recognised for its steadfast commitment to gender equality.

The Bank secured a coveted spot among the top 50 employers for gender equality in Ghana, achieving the prestigious distinction of Gender Equality Champion within the banking and finance sector.

Mr. Owusu Boahen, Director for Human Resources at the Bank, said the accolade acknowledged Fidelity Bank’s commitment to fostering gender inclusion and creating a supportive environment for female employees to thrive.

Through rigorous assessment and evaluation, Fidelity Bank emerged as a leader in championing equal pay, closing the gender pay gap, and promoting women’s advancement into leadership roles.

” We are honoured to be recognised as a Gender Equality Champion within the banking sector and among the top employers for gender equality in Ghana. At Fidelity Bank, we believe in creating an inclusive workplace where all employees, regardless of gender, have equal opportunities to succeed and contribute meaningfully to the Organisation’s success,” he said.

He said central to Fidelity Bank’s gender equality initiatives was the implementation of a comprehensive five-year gender action plan.

The plan, which the Director noted was developed in collaboration with AfricInvest, BIO Invest, and Value for Women in January 2023, according to him, outlined strategic measures to enhance gender inclusion in accessing financial services, promote equitable representation of men and women across all organisational levels, and develop products and services tailored to meet the needs of women and men in Ghana.

“Our commitment to gender equality extends beyond mere rhetoric. It is embedded in our organisational culture and reflected in tangible initiatives such as our Orange Women’s Network (OWN),” added Mr. Boahen.

“OWN serves as a catalyst for women’s professional and personal growth, offering a range of programmes and initiatives to empower women within the bank,” he said.

Mr. Boahen said OWN provided a platform for women to connect, share experiences, and access capacity-building opportunities through workshops, training programmes, and monthly discussions.

He said Fidelity Bank prioritised work-life balance for all employees, with a particular focus on supporting mothers.

Thus, the Bank offered unique benefits such as a four-month paid maternity leave, a flexible work policy allowing early closing for mothers with young children, and an on-site creche for added convenience.

“We are committed to fostering a workplace where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential. Through our gender equality initiatives, we aim to set the benchmark for gender-inclusive banking in Ghana and inspire positive change across the industry,” he assured.

GNA

