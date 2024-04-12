Family of Mawuena Trebarh announces her death; calls for “utmost privacy”   

Accra, April 12, GNA – The family of Mawuena Trebarh, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has announced her passing.

The family has requested “utmost privacy” in their time of grief.

A statement signed by Prof Ernest Dumor, father of Mrs Trebarh, said, “Professor Ernest Dumor, the Dumor, Gbeho and allied families announce with deep sorrow the passing of their beloved daughter, Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh (nee Dumor).”

She passed in the evening of Wednesday, 10th April 2024, after a recent period of illness, the statement said.

It said, her funeral announcements would be announced in due time.

After news of the passing of Mawuena Trebarh broke, many people, who expressed shock and sorry, commiserated with Prof Ernest Kwaku Dumor as he mourns the loss of his well-accomplished daughter.

The trailblazing first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) died a day before her birthday.

In a touching display of solidarity and support, scores of mourners continue to share tributes to console and empathise with Prof Dumor, renowned academic, following Mrs Trebarh’s passing.

Her death comes barely a decade after her brother, Komla Dumor of the BBC, died – an agony Prof Dumor and the family are yet to recover from.

“I miss you dearly Komla and I’m grateful for the times we shared together. May the Good Lord continue to bless you with the gift of fulfilment you brought to us…,” Prof Dumor said in a Facebook post on January 18, 2024.

Prof Ernest Dumor revealed in an interview that he continuously mourned his late wife and son several years after their demise.

“They are in the same place behind my window so, I go there and say a little prayer and commit them into the bosom of the Lord and ask them to intercede for those of us who are still alive so that the memory will still continue,” he said.

There has been an outpouring of empathetic messages to console Prof Dumor after the passing of Mawuena.

Mawuena Trebarh is known for her remarkable achievements in both the private and public sectors.

Trebarh’s professional journey was marked by numerous milestones, including being the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the first female underground exploration geologist amidst a predominantly male workforce in the Ashanti Region.

Born in April 1971, in Ghana, Trebarh pursued her education at the University of Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Mining.

She furthered her studies with an MBA in Management and Strategic Planning at the McCallum Graduate School of Business, Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Throughout her career, Trebarh held key positions in various organisations, showcasing her expertise and leadership abilities.

She served as the Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, overseeing corporate communications, government and regulatory relations, legal matters, and company secretarial duties.

Mawuena Trebarh managed communications strategies for Newmont Ghana Ltd and made significant contributions to the development of gold deposits in Ghana and other African countries.

She is survived by her husband, Flt. Lt. Divine Trebarh, their daughter Katherine Joy, her father Prof Dumor and her brother Dr Korshie Dumor.

