Establish global urban resilience fund to address urban challenges – World leaders urged   

By Francis Ofori

Accra, April.18, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports (MoYS) has urged world leaders to establish global urban resilience fund to support youth-led projects in addressing urban challenges.

Speaking at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum in New York, Mr. Ussif highlighted the importance of engaging young individuals in curbing climate issues.

“Our green Ghana day initiative with over 10 million seedlings which was planted in 2023 is actively greening our urban landscape and engaging our youth in meaningful environmental stewardship”, he said.

The Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori constituency emphasized on the need for innovative solutions to combat issues such as pollution and emissions.

Organized by the United Nations, the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum has evolved into a key platform where young people contribute to policy discussions through collective ideas, solutions and innovations.

He said Ghana remained committed in addressing environmental sustainability through initiatives such as the National Climate Change and Green Jobs Policy.

“One of Ghana’s key strategies is the use of interlocking brick technology in construction, which reduces emissions and supports local materials,” he added.

He noted that to fight against climate change, it would be necessary for world leaders to empower the youth through the Global Urban Resilience Fund, International Youth Innovation Hubs and providing mentorship and resources to them.

The Minister for Youth and Sports called on stakeholders to support these initiatives, emphasizing the crucial role of young people in creating sustainable and resilient communities.

