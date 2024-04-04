Engage Now Africa seeks partnership with key stakeholders on child trafficking  

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, April 4, GNA-Engage Now Africa, a non-governmental organisation against child trafficking, and for resettling children saved from trafficking, in partnership with Ensign Global College, has engaged with key stakeholders to combat human trafficking in the Volta region.

Participants at the engagement included Regional Directors and Commanders of security agencies.

The engagement was to solicit support to coordinate anti-human trafficking and other forms of exploitation efforts within the region.

It was also to identify the roles of each stakeholder and enhance collaboration and partnership in the fight against nefarious acts.

Mr Komla Afasi, Executive Director of End Modern Slavery at Engage Now Africa (ENA), said the establishment was poised to eradicate child and human trafficking, modern-day slavery, which involves deception, threats, violence, coercion, abuse of power, control and exploitation.

He said millions were trapped globally under human trafficking but ENA under its “Heal, Rescue and Lift” policy provides resources and training modules to vulnerable populations towards self-worth, reliance and focusing on fundamental leading blocks to strengthen family and community cohesion.

He said ENA had developed all-inclusive sensitisation programmes that resulted in systemic awareness at all levels and educating hotbed trafficking and child labour communities.

He mentioned forms of trafficking such as sexual exploitation, child slavery and domestic servitude, head portage, debt bondage, harmful cultural practices, early marriage, forced begging and sextortion.

Mr Andrews Dodzi Agudu, a representative from the Attorney-General’s Department in charge of Child Trafficking a remark said there were many challenges in relation to the menace but equally some gains have been made in the subject area.

He said swifter measures or action should be adopted to prosecute culprits found perpetrating the heinous crime shelve the independence of institutions fighting against the menace and rely on the inter-dependence of the establishments for collaborated gain.

He identified fund constraints in dealing with the issues and commended the efforts of End Now Africa as a pointer for expedited actions of the prosecution of culprits.

Mr Agudu called for the creation of reward systems to motivate whistleblowers, understanding the cultural nuances of areas where the practice was identified and prevalent as well as step up education and advocacy to stem the menace.

Mrs Stellar Mawutor, Regional Director, Department of Social Welfare, said the efforts of ‘trafficking contractors’ to beat the status quo had been high and elusive but following trials had busted some criminals.

She said some 16 children who were trafficked across regional borders into the Volta region were repatriated to the North, where they were trafficked.

Mr Augustus Awity, Chief Director, Volta Regional Coordinating Director, commended End Now Africa, for making an entry into the Volta jurisdiction, which records show leads the pack of child trafficking in the country and pledged the Coordinating Council’s full support.

“Today’s meeting is an eye-opener to the Coordinating Council and we intend to invite the NGO to address the Council’s Executive meeting in June.”

He said funding constitutes the underlying factor for child trafficking in the local economy and establishments like the Ghana Enterprise Agency, had the wherewithal to offer some support to victims and urged the stakeholders to explore it.

Mr Francis Wama, Head of ENA in the Volta region, said about 4,000 adult learners had benefited from its Adult and Literacy Vocational Skills training modules in Ho, Ho West, Central and South Tongu, Akatsi South and Keta.

He said traditional leaders and Assembly members were being engaged to broaden advocacy on human trafficking and the fight against albinism.

Present were institutions from the Attorney-General’s Department, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, Ghana Police Service Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Ghana Health Service, National Commission for Civic Education, Ghana Immigration Service, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Department of Children and Social Welfare.

The engagement was held on the theme: “Role of Stakeholders to Combat Human Trafficking.”

GNA

