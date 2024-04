Election 2024: Difficult-to-access voter registration centres in Greater Accra 

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, April 24, GNA – The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) will commence nation-wide voter registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024.

The EC has designated 1,068 centres for exercise across the country.

The centres comprise the Commission’s 268 district offices, 25 public universities, and 775 difficult-to-access Electoral Areas.

The centres in the difficult-to-access electoral areas have been created as part of EC’s efforts to ensure that all eligible voters would be registered for the 2024 polls.

Below are the difficult-to-access electoral areas in the Greater Accra Region with their start dates and end dates.

REGION: GREATER ACCRA

DISTRICT ELECTORAL AREA NAME REGISTRATION CENTRE NAME START DATE END DATE GA SOUTH AKWEIMAN UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MGT STUDIES. NEW APLAKU 7TH MAY, 2024 8TH MAY, 2024 AKWASA MA PRIM SCH. AKWEIMAN 9TH MAY, 2024 10TH MAY, 2024 KUTUNSE KOANS ESTATE, KUTUNSE A 9TH MAY, 2024 10TH MAY, 2024 GA WEST KWASHIEKUMA ANGLICAN CHURCH ARDEYMAN A 11TH MAY, 2024 12TH MAY, 2024 MANHEAN M/A PRIM SCH MANHEAN 1 A 13TH MAY, 2024 14TH MAY, 2024 GA CENTRAL AGAPE PENTECOST LORRY STATION GONSE 11TH MAY, 2024 12TH MAY, 2024 LEDZOKUKU NII ASHITEY AKONFRA C21 ASSEMBLIES OF GOD CHURCH 8TH MAY 2024 9TH MAY 2024 KROWOR NII LAWEH ZIMMERMAN PRESBY CHAPEL NUNGUA 2 18TH MAY, 2024 19TH MAY, 2024 KPONE KATAMANSO BOSSAH FINGER OF GOD CHURCH KUBEKRO 8TH MAY 2024 9TH MAY 2024 TUNMAI VALLEY VIEW UNIVERSITY OYIBI 10th MAY 2024 11TH MAY 2024 MLITSAKPO ASSEMBLIES OF GOD CHHURCH. ATAA SAKI 12TH MAY 2024 13TH MAY 2024 ONYAI-NSHI UCC DISTANCE LEARNING CENTRE.SANTEO 14TH MAY 2024 15TH MAY 2024 APPOLONIA MARANATHA METH. CHURCH KUSIBRI 16TH MAY 2024 17TH MAY 2024 ONUKPAI-ABU TMA PRIMARY SCHOOL GONTEN 18TH MAY 2024 19TH MAY 2024 GBETSELI PURE OIL CHURCH GBETSELI 21ST MAY 2024 22ND MAY 2024 SHAI-OSUDOKU ASUTSUARE KIP CONFERENCE HALL ASUTSUARE 7TH MAY, 2024 8TH MAY, 2024 AGORTOR LA PRIM SCH. AGORTOR 9TH MAY, 2024 10TH MAY, 2024 KORTORKOR PRESBY PRIM SCH. ADAKOPE 11TH MAY, 2024 12TH MAY, 2024 NINGO PRAMPRAM LALLUEKPO APOSTOLIC REVELATION CHURCH – DAWHENYA 9TH MAY, 2024 10TH MAY, 2024 MATAHEKO D/A JHS – MATHAHEKO 11TH MAY, 2024 12TH MAY, 2024 ADA WEST CAESARKOPE DC PRIMARY CAESARKOPE 7TH MAY, 2024 8TH MAY, 2024 AFIADENYIGBA DC PRIMARY AFIADENYIGBA 9TH MAY, 2024 10TH MAY, 2024 MATSEKOPE JHS MATSEKOPE 1 11TH MAY, 2024 12TH MAY, 2024 LOLONYA DC PRIMARY LOLONYA 1 13TH MAY, 2024 14TH MAY, 2024 WOKUMAGBE DC PRIMARY WOKUMAGBE 3 15TH MAY, 2024 16TH MAY,2024 AKPLABANYA JHS AKPLABANYA 17TH MAY,2024 18TH MAY,2024 ADA EAST KASSEH KASSEH CLINIC 1 11TH MAY, 2024 12TH MAY, 2024 PUTE PUTE JHS 1 13TH MAY, 2024 14TH MAY, 2024 AFLIVE/AZIZAKPE/ALORKPE DC PRIMARY ALORKPEM 15TH MAY,2024 16TH MAY, 2024

GNA

