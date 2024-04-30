Ejisu by-election: EC withdraws two temporary staff over alleged bribery

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 30, GNA — The Electoral Commission (EC) has removed the two temporary employees caught on camera allegedly being bribed by an unidentified person.

The Commission also said it had commenced investigations into the incident.

According to a statement signed by Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman of Operations, EC, the Commission was alerted to a video circulating on social media showing one of the polling stations at the ongoing Ejisu Constituency By-Elections.

It said the Polling Station had been identified as the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station with Polling Station Code F311503.

The statement said the video showed a gentleman approaching the table and dropping an envelope on the table manned by the Presiding Officer and the Ballot Issuer.

It stated that the Commission respected the principles and values of integrity, truth, and transparency, which were reinforced during the training of all temporary workers.

The Commission said it would not countenance acts which cast a slur on the integrity of the institution and would not hesitate to sanction its officials who violated its laws.

It said the report on the incident would be made available to the public at the right time.

GNA

