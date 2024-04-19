Dr. Bawumia’s images flood Kadjebi as Rashid Bawa’s funeral nears 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), April 19, GNA-Images of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice-President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, have flooded electricity poles in Kadjebi township as fervent preparations for the final funeral rites of the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa nears.

The final funeral rite for the late Alhaji Bawa, former Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria is scheduled for Saturday, April 20 at Kadjebi.

Commenting on the flooded images of the NPP Flagbearer in the town, Mr. Isaac Kokah, a Lecture at Social Science Department at the Bimbilla College of Education, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the flooded images was due to the fact that Dr. Bawumia is the Flagbearer of the Party, which the late Alhaji Bawa was representative of and that it was a campaign strategy to win the heart of electorates in the Akan Constituency.

Mr Kokah, who teaches History, said the campaign strategy was good if Dr. Bawumia would be present at the funeral, but if not, then it was democratically not too good as he was not the deceased person

“But you know in theory we teach this, but in practice we do the opposite,” he added.

Mr Suleh Braimah, a Teacher at Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (KASEC), told the GNA that since the late Alhaji Bawa was a New Patriotic Party government appointee, he sees the posters as a campaign tool “to ginger” the base for the Vice-President.

“My brother, Bawa died a Muslim and buried accordingly, so, it was purely a campaign strategy to market Dr Bawumia,” he added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, among other dignitaries are expected to attend.

GNA

