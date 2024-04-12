Don’t let politicians exploit you to foment trouble – ER Chief Imam 

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, April 12, GNA – Alhaji Yusif Amudani Sulemana, the Eastern Regional Chief Imam, has called on Muslims, particularly young men and women, not to allow politicians to exploit them to foment trouble during the Election 2024.

He said in this election year, politicians would like to take advantage of people who availed themselves to be used as instruments for destruction.

Therefore, to maintain peace and tranquillity in the country, Muslims, particularly the youth, should stay vigilant and avoid politicians who would entice them with money and other juicy goods to fuel trouble.

He also advised politicians to refrain from using provocative words and statements against their opponents when campaigning for votes.

“I pray for Allah’s guidance and wisdom for our political party leaders to campaign on issues that will bring bread and butter to the table,” he said.

Over 400 Muslims converged at the Koforidua Central Mosque in the Eastern Region for prayers to mark the end of this year’s Eid-Ul-Fitir, a month-long fast and prayer by the Muslims.

Alhaji Sulemana led the prayer session and urged Muslims to uphold the virtues, attributes, and moral values of love, compassion, forgiveness, and charity, just as they did during Ramadan.

Muslims celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitir, an Islamic festival, to mark the end of Ramadan, a month-long fast interspersed with daily prayers from dawn to sunset.

Ramadan helps Muslims equip themselves physically and spiritually to live a godly life to please Allah.

Mr Michael O. Baafi, the Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Constituency, wished all Muslims a happy Eid-Ul-Fitr.

