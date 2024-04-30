Cultivating a good mindset can lead to enhanced productivity – Nutritionist

Accra, April 30, GNA – Mrs Dorcas Asante Afari, the Head of the Nutrition Unit at the Accra Regional Hospital, has advised workers to cultivate a good mindset and positive lifestyles to help enhance productivity.

“Your mindset and lifestyle play a key role in your overall health and will lead to increased productivity,” she said.

Mrs Asante Afari made the remark when she gave a talk to workers of the Ghana News Agency on the theme: “Healthy Lifestyle for productivity.”

The health talk was organised by the GNA Division of the Public Service Workers Union ahead of the May Day celebration with support from the Ghana News Agency Management, Ghandour Cosmetic Limited and Promasidor

The Nutritionist also encouraged workers to learn to be happy, cultivate a positive mindset which could enhance organ functioning, leading to good health.

Mrs Asante Afari advised Ghanaians to eat in moderation, saying a healthy lifestyle was a perfect self-investment.

GNA

