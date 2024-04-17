Court fines man GHS600 for a fake penis-shrinking claim

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, April 17, GNA – The Ashaiman District Court has fined Edmund Dela Adrah, a 21-year-old student, a sum of GHC600 for falsely claiming that a passer-by has caused his penis to shrink.

Adrah would serve six months imprisonment if he defaulted in paying the fine.

The Court, presided over by Mr Derick Parden Eshun, also made Adrah to sign a bond of good behaviour for 12 months or, in default, serve three months in prison.

It further granted bail in the sum of GHS6,000 with one surety to Isaac Adukor, a 17-year-old sales representative and an accomplice of Adrah, for making a similar claim.

With Adukor, because of his age, the case has been adjourned to May 14 and referred to the Social Enquiry Investigative Department to investigate the conduct of the juvenile before the court can give judgement.

The two pleaded guilty to two counts of publication of false news and deceiving a public officer.

Inspector Tetteh Nartey, prosecuting, told the court that the complainants were police officers stationed at the Adjei Kojo District Police Command.

On April 6, 2024, the police received a distress call about some disturbances in the Kanewu neighbourhood and a petrol team was dispatched to the scene.

He said the team met the juvenile and Adrah, who had accosted the victim, Abubakar Fatawu, with a crowd around him.

An on-the-spot inquiry by the police team revealed that he allegedly shook hands with the victim and immediately their penises shrank, leaving tiny bits, prosecution said.

Inspector Nartey stated that the two had raised an alarm by shouting at the victim and attracting the attention of passersby, which nearly led to the victim’s lynching.

He said the victim and the two accused persons were sent to the Adjei-Kojo District Police Headquarters for further investigation, adding that the victim was detained to prevent him from being lynched.

The court heard that a formal complaint was made by Adukor and Adrah against the victim for allegedly causing the shrinking of their penises.

On April 9, 2024, Adukor and Adrah were examined by a medical officer at the Tema General Hospital, who noted that their penises had no abnormalities and were of normal sizes for their ages.

The prosecution added that they were subsequently arrested, and an investigation established that they made false statements to cause fear and alarm.

GNA

