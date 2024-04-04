Construction works on Tepa-Goaso road to commence end April-Roads Minister

By Benjamin Akoto

Goaso(A/R), April 4, GNA – Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Roads and Highways, has said the construction of the 39-kilometer Tepa to Goaso road in the Ahafo Region would commence by the end of April 2024.

He said the road network was a top priority for the government in view of the economic contributions from the region, particularly in gold extraction and cocoa production.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye said this during a visit to the Goaso Manhene at his Palace in Goaso as part of his inspection tour of roads in the Ahafo region.

He announced plans to fix additional town roads in Goaso to complement the existing government’s secondary cities project, while other communities would also have their town roads fixed.

Nana Akwasi Bosomprah, the Paramount Chief of the Goaso Traditional Area, expressed his appreciation to the Minister and government by emphasizing the significance of the Tepa to Goaso road, which enhances economic development by connecting Ahafo to the Western region.

He raised concerns about the poor condition of many roads in the region, such as the Badiako to Kasapin, Sankore, and Aboum roads, saying the construction of these roads would facilitate economic growth and development in the region.

Mr. Kofi Job, the contractor of Kofi Job Construction Limited, expressed his readiness to commence work as scheduled and indicated that the machinery was ready to be transported to the site.

The Minister, during his regional tour, inspected the 10.2-kilometer Afrisipakrom to Terchire bypass road in the Tano North Municipality, as well as the 40.4-kilometer road from Bechem junction to Techimentia to Akumadan.

He again assessed the progress of the ongoing construction of a 3.2-kilometer town road in Hwediem, the Nobeko to Pesewu road, spanning 12.5 kilometers and the Pesewu to Sankore road covering 10 kilometers.

GNA

