Christians urged to present their bodies as Holy Sacrifices  

By Gladys Abakah

Kweikuma (W/R), April 28, GNA- The Reverend Paul Kenneth Abbew, Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God-Glory and Power Centre at Kweikuma in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, has called on Christians to present their bodies as holy and living sacrifices to God.

He made the call at a church gathering on the theme: “Paul’s call to Decent Life with God” quoting from Romans 12:1-2 and Hebrews 12:14.

He said when Paul encountered Christ, he endeavoured to live a holy and decent life appealing to God and the church.

“His Christian living was an exemplary life and all who encountered him got saved,” he said.

Rev Abbew said many individuals in the bible whose ways were ungodly had a renewal of mind and lived a life pleasing to God, mentioning the likes of Rahab and other personalities.

He urged Christians to live a righteous life as the one they followed was holy to inspire others to come into Christ.

He said without holiness it was impossible for believers to see God… “Christ dwells in us because we are fearfully, special and wonderfully made.”

He noted that Christians ought not to conform to the patterns of the world as it had no good to offer rather than destruction.

Rev. Abbew entreated society to do away with fornication, uncleanliness, and covetousness in to be called saints just as Apostle Paul preached and lived a decent life throughout his ministerial call.

He also called on believers to aspire for godly transformation to win souls for Christ and the heavenly kingdom.

GNA

