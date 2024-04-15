Chief cuts sod to construct market for Senfi community

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Senfi (Ash), April 15, GNA – Nana Amankwaah Kodom I, chief of Adumasa, has cut the sod to begin the construction of a modern market for the Senfi community in the Bekwai Municipality.

The project, expected to be completed in three months’ time, will comprise of 50 lockable stores, washrooms, and a car park.

It will replace the old market, which is in a very deplorable state.

Nana Kodom, speaking at the ceremony, said the new market had become necessary since the community was expanding and needed a very convenient place to carry out economic activities to improve the living conditions of the people.

He said markets help boost economic activities and stressed the need for the residents in the area to support the project to ensure its early completion.

Some of the market women expressed joy and thanked the chief for his timely intervention to put up a new market for them.

They said the new market would enhance convenience and boost economic activities of the people in the area.

GNA

